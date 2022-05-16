Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 99,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.50. 175,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

