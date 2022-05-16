Zhang Financial LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,338. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.