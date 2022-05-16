Zhang Financial LLC Sells 849 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

