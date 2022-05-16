Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on July 18th

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4948 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $24.01 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

