Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (ZIJMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49 on July 18th

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4948 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $24.01 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zijin Mining Group (ZIJMY)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.