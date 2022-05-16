Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 26th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

