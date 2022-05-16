Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 105,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.