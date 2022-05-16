Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $200.00. The company traded as low as $145.42 and last traded at $145.50. Approximately 13,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,657,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.23.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.21.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

