$0.03 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). Landec reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

