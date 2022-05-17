-$0.09 EPS Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Lands’ End reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

LE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 114,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,348. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

