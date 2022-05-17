-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Caladrius Biosciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.45 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

