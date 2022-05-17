-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). LiveVox posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in LiveVox by 74.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 363,872 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in LiveVox by 246.3% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in LiveVox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 177,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.50. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

