$0.15 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

May 17th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FREE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 393,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

