$0.40 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

