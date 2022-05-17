$0.40 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
HOPE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
