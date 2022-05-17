$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,841. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

