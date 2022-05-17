$0.54 EPS Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%.
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.60. 1,045,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
