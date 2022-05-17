$0.68 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

