$0.68 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
