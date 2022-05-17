-$0.74 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,377,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507,508. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

