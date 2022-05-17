-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.72). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

TCRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 506.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 208,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

