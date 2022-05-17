$0.85 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $351,823,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 102,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.