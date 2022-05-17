$0.90 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.62. 639,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,439. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

