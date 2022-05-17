$1.11 EPS Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.15. Sysco posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Sysco stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

