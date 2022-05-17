$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. CGI reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.61. 156,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

