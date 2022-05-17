$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after buying an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.80. 101,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.