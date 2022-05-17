10,000 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 1,088,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

