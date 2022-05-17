100,000 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities accounts for 1.1% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. 169,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,682. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

