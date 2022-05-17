127 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 184,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 487,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,280,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,896,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $440.98 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

