1,320 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

