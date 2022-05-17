144,128 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.19. 2,561,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

