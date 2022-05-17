14,641 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,444,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,770. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

