1,524 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
