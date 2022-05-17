1,524 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

CP stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.