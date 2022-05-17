1,779,324 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,779,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on THS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.