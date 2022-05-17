1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Releases Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. 1847 Goedeker has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 311,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,077.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 291,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

