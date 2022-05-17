$19.34 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to report sales of $19.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $19.98 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $20.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $83.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.35 million to $84.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.36 million, with estimates ranging from $94.23 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

VAPO stock remained flat at $$3.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 215,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $63,500 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

