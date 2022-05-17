$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.03 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLNS. Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Valens in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 99,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,191. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

