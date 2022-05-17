19,664 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

PSCC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

