$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. 2,152,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.