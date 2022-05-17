$2.37 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.73. 817,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,923. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $229.04 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.