213,044 Shares in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 213,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Everspin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

