2,176 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

