$23.42 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to report $23.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.36 million and the highest is $23.47 million. eGain reported sales of $20.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.81 million to $91.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.38 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,820. eGain has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.67 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $4,818,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 362,628 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.