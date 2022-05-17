27,094 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. 14,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

