2,711 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $260.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

