278 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.06 and its 200-day moving average is $302.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

