31,966 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average of $237.11.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

