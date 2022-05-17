$326.77 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) to report $326.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $330.53 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 1,140,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

