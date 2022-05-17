$35.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to announce $35.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.75 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $24.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $145.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.22 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.84 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Ford Motor stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,575,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.
In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ford Motor (F)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.