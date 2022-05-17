$35.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to announce $35.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.75 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $24.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $145.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.22 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.84 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,575,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.