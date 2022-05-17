37,700 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

