3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 753.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3M by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,560,000 after acquiring an additional 373,543 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.58. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

