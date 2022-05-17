$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 564.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 522,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 443,938 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,263,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 108.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 747,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 388,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 785,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

