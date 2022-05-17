$404.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will report $404.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 131,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,520,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

